Watch Céline Dion singing and having fun backstage at the 2024 Grammys

Singer-songwriter Sonyae Elise had an unforgettable experience at the 2024 Grammys when she got to sing alongside the legendary Céline Dion. Elise shared an exciting moment on Instagram, posting a behind-the-scenes video from the awards ceremony.

The clip shows Elise performing an impromptu duet with the iconic “Power of Love” singer, who amazed everyone with her outstanding vocals. Elise joined beside her, and the two singers‘ voices blended perfectly. “Highlights of an ICONIC night🥂 So inspired & proud of my girls,” Elise captioned the clip.

The Canadian singer, who is presently fighting stiff-person syndrome, surprised everyone by making a rare public appearance as a presenter at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The highly acclaimed artist has won five Grammys in the past and presented the coveted Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift at the event held on Sunday. The award was particularly poignant for Dion as she had won the same award 27 years earlier.

During the awards ceremony, the host, Trevor Noah, surprised the audience by inviting the legendary singer to announce the night’s final award. Despite her recent health struggles, Dion appeared in a beautiful blush gown and a camel coat, looking radiant and elegant. Her appearance was one of the highlights of the event, and fans from around the world were thrilled to see her back in the spotlight.

In December 2022, the 56-year-old singer announced her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare and incurable neurological disorder. SPS is a condition that causes intense muscle stiffness and body spasms, making it difficult for individuals to move their limbs and perform everyday activities.

This diagnosis has undoubtedly been a challenging experience for her, and she continues to raise awareness about SPS and inspire others through her journey.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she said at the time. “Unfortunately, the spasm affects every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”