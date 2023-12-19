Celine Dion health update: Singer can’t control her body movements

Celine Dion’s health deteriorates as she can’t control her body movements, as informed by her sister. In 2022, the legendary and beloved singer told her that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome; a year later, Claudette Dion revealed her condition had progressed.

“She doesn’t have control over her muscles,” Claudette told 7 Jours. “What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.’”

Will Celine Dion be able to return to the stage?

According to her sister, the singer’s future is uncertain. “It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know,” she said.

Celine Dion canceled her “Courage” World Tour in May after informing her fans about her painful muscle spasms. “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.”

The sister of the renowned Canadian singer said their sister Linda has been living with Celine in Las Vegas, who has she is receiving medical care. The medical team that is treating Celine specializes in this condition, and they are providing her with the best possible care.