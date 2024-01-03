Celine Dion faces tragic death of her niece amid health struggles

Céline Dion has been open about her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, a rare disease that caused muscle spasms and even affected her vocal cords. The singer was forced to cancel her performances and stay away from the public eye over a year ago. Now, amid her tough health battle, the interpreter has faced a tough loss, the tragic death of her niece.

Brigitte Dion, 51, died tragically in a car accident on December 29, in the Saint-Thomas region, in the province of Quebec. The daughter of Clément Dion, Céline’s older brother. It was not until days later that the details of these painful events became known, which occurred in the middle of a very complicated moment in the singer’s life.

©kim.cantindion/Instagram



Brigitte Dion and her daughter Kim Cantin

According to the Journal de Montréal, the accident occurred on the afternoon of the last Friday of 2023. A car left its lane for unknown reasons, ending up in the wrong direction and causing a crash between two vehicles, including Brigitte’s. Céline’s niece lived very close to the scene of the accident and was going to a store, but she had to return home after realizing that she had forgotten her wallet.

The iconic singer has not commented on the news. However, Kim Cantin Dion, Brigitte’s daughter, has shared a heartfelt message on her social media regarding her loss, as well as some photos of her with her mother. “I’m confused, Mom. Look how beautiful she is, my mom. Because you were my mom forever,” she wrote.

©kim.cantindion/Instagram



Brigitte Dion, 51, died tragically in a car accident on December 29

Last month Claudette Dion gave an update on her sister Céline’s health and revealed that she has lost control of her muscles. “She doesn’t have control over her muscles,” Claudette told 7 Jours. “What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.’”