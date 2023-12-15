Selena Gomez opens up about her cosmetic procedures

Selena Gomez has been very active on social media during the past couple of days. The Hollywood star recently opened up about her relationship with her new boyfriend Benny Blanco, revealing that the music producer has treated her “better than any human being on this planet.”

This time Selena is responding to comments about her appearance, putting an end to rumors about fillers and other cosmetic procedures. An online user commented that she should “remove” her rumored “cheek filler/implants,” to which she responded by saying she has only undergone Botox.

“Hahahaha I’ve had Botox bb girl,” she wrote. This is not the first time the singer talks about her appearance and how people’s perception of her has affected her. “I think my version of beauty was a bit affected because I’ve been working since I was seven and I’ve always had makeup on,” Selena said to WWD during a recent interview.

“I can’t think about how many hours I have spent in the chair because it kind of depresses me a little,“ she said to the publication. Selena also revealed that she feels confident with or without makeup, as she explained to CNN when talking about mental health.

“There are so many unrealistic expectations for women in our society and a pressure to look and act a certain way,” she said. “Social media has definitely influenced our idea of “perfect,” and we often turn to these platforms for validation and comfort. But in the end, this also makes us all feel a bit lonelier,” Selena concluded.