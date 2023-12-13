Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift celebrate Swift’s birthday in NYC night out

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift had a girl’s night out to celebrate another year of life. The two close friends were spotted in a bar in New York City as they prepared for Swift’s 34th birthday, with some friends joining them for the celebration.

©GettyImages



Gomez and Swift out for birthday drinks

The two friends were spotted holding hands and laughing as they were headed to Parcelle Wine Bar on the Lower East Side. Gomez was dressed in all black, showing off her new hairstyle. She paired some boots with a long coat. In the case of Swift, she was photographed wearing a long tan leather coat that she matched with some black boots with golden details, and a black purse. She rounded out the look with a classy updo and some gold necklaces.

Gomez and Swift were joined by their friends Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. They met up earlier for a dinner at Zero Bond, a private members club and restaurant located in Soho.

©GettyImages



Gomez and Swift out for birthday drinks

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s friendship

Swift and Gomez have one of the world’s most famous friendships. Over the years, the two have remained consistent with each other, becoming a source of support over their various projects. The two met in 2008, after they were both dating members of the Jonas Brothers, with Gomez dating Nick and Swift dating Joe.

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," said Gomez in the radio show KISS FM UK in 2017. "It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked.” Then she joked, “It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”