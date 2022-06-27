Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez show again why they are best friend goals

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift show fans that they can always count on each other, after years of friendship, the two singers are constantly supporting their achievements, even on social media.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star took to TikTok to share a makeup tutorial for her makeup collection Rare Beauty, with one of Taylor’s song ‘The Man’ included in the video, making fans go crazy about the gesture, and quickly getting Taylor to notice.

“It’s giving CEO it’s giving gorgeousness it’s giving friends forever,” Taylor wrote in the comment section, praisng her best friend for her successful brand and complimenting Selena on her gorgeous makeup.

Fans showed their excitement after seeing the interaction between the two stars, with one person writing “Selena using her besties song,” adding “queen supporting queen,” and another one commenting “The most iconic friendship in the industry!!”

“There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do,” Selena revealed during an interview in 2o20.

“She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family,” the Hollywood star shared, “It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”