Selena Gomez reveals why she felt ‘ashamed’ after posing for album cover

Selena Gomez is opening up about one of her most successful albums, revealing that she felt ashamed to pose naked for the cover of ‘Revival’ during her recent conversation with Amy Schumer at the Hollywood Reporter’s Comedy Actress Roundtable.

“Someone like Selena, who was sexualized at such a young age, but you’ve just rejected that and have really found your own style and your own presence,” the comedian stated, adding that the media and online users “put you through a system and make you feel like this is how you have to do it.”

“It’s really unfair,” Selena declared, “I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it,” referring to the 2015 studio album ‘Revival.’

“I had to work through those feelings because I realized it was attached to something deeper that was going on,” the singer explained, “It was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I’ve done my best, at least I try to be myself.”

“I’m not an overly sexual person,” she continued, explaining that sometimes she likes “to feel sexy, but that doesn’t mean it’s for somebody else. It can be for me.”

She concluded by saying that she now has a different perspective and wants to take control of her career. “Now I understand that there are certain boundaries that I need to set for myself, and I respect and adore so many people, but I’ve got to do what’s best for me.”