Selena Gomez: Why ‘Only Murders in The Building’ creators did not want to hire her

Selena Gomez is reflecting on her involvement in the successful Hulu show ‘Only Murders in The Building,’ revealing that the creators were not sure if they wanted to hire her for one of the main roles of the popular series.

During a recent interview on the Awards Chatter podcast, the Hollywood star explained the casting process for the role, explaining that creators Steve Martin and John Hoffman had already made the decision to have Martin Short as co-star, however Selena’s character was not planned in the original storyline.

“My understanding is that Steve said he wouldn’t be in it unless Marty was in it,” Selena explained, “So we got Marty and that was the beginning before I was involved. Steve met with John Hoffman and they spoke and it was actually some of the producers‘ collective idea of having a female but not only a female, someone completely generations off.

And while they “said he loved the idea and thought it was really fun,” it came down to the decision of choosing Selena as part of the main cast, however they were still not so sure about it.

“The next part was them hoping I wasn’t going to be annoying. That’s honestly the truth. They didn’t know,” she revealed, explaining that they always say: “I guess we didn’t really know what to expect, someone coming in who’s younger.”

“But I couldn’t have been luckier because they called me... It happened and I can’t picture the show with three men,” Selena declared, “It’s so fun to see what they’ve done,” adding, “They are the original gangsters.”