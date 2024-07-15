Anitta opens up about scary incident in Ibiza: 'A pain like I’ve never felt before'

Anitta is opening up about a scary accident she suffered during her latest trip to Ibiza. The Brazilian singer was having fun during her relaxing time in Spain and decided to explore a cave while swimming, which led to an accident and left her with red marks on the right side of her chin and her forearm.

The 31-year-old musician said she felt an enormous amount of pain after being stung by a jellyfish while enjoying her time in the ocean. The incident happened while she was taking some time off from her ongoing tour in Europe.

Anitta took to social to share what happened, with fans of the singer wishing her a fast recovery. "I was attacked by a jellyfish, and I fought with it. I’m fine now," she assured her followers, admitting that it was an intense situation.

"But at the time, it was intense. It was a pain like I’ve never felt before. I was literally electrocuted," she explained, showing the red marks on her face. "I burnt myself all over while punching it. It was an experience like no other," she said.

Anitta revealed that she was helped by a man who saw her struggling. "The sailor removed the venom from my skin with a knife. He scraped it off, and the venom came out brown," she said. "I was laughing and screaming, a mix of emotions. After experiencing pain like that, I feel like I can handle anything."

"I could feel it coming at my face, at my mouth. My mouth instantly swelled up," she added. "Everything is fine. It was excruciating pain for about an hour. It was bizarre." Anitta also asked her followers about her marks. "Can any of the 728,371,918 jellyfish experts tell me if this scar will be permanent?" she said.