Kamala Harris' Skincare Routine: A resurfaced glimpse into her beauty secrets

As the political spotlight shines on Vice President Kamala Harris, an old video from her 2020 campaign has resurfaced, revealing her down-to-earth skincare routine. During the campaign, Harris shared her simple yet effective beauty regimen, which includes a cleanser and moisturizer, and her curiosity about the trending serums.

Harris, who made history as the second Black woman and the first South Asian American elected to the US Senate, is also a former attorney general and a staunch advocate for criminal justice reform. She is also a devoted fan of Cetaphil skincare products.

© Getty Images Vice President Kamala Harris waves while walking on stage at a campaign event at the Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote Presidential Town Hall at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on July 13, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Harris continues campaigning ahead of the presidential election as Democrats face doubts about President Bidenâs fitness in his re-election campaign against former President Donald Trump.

In a candid moment from 2019, Harris explained, "Since I've been campaigning, I use the wipes to clean, but otherwise, I use the skin cleanser." She continued, "I have just a regular moisturizer and that's it." Despite her straightforward approach, Harris expressed curiosity about the popular serum trend. "You know what I'm trying to figure out what is it like? Serums!" she exclaimed. "I'm just like, all of a sudden they become a thing. And then there are all kinds of them. Yeah, some of them say they're a lotion but it clearly looks like a serum. Then they say like leave it on for a minute to absorb. It just feels like a lot of work."

Harris' practical approach to skincare and her exploration of beauty trends resonate with many. Society's fascination with the fashion and beauty choices of female politicians and First Ladies is well-documented, from former First Lady Jackie Kennedy's iconic suits and hats to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's signature scarlet lip and hoop earrings.

In a world where public figures are often scrutinized for their appearance, Harris' honest and relatable skincare routine offers a refreshing perspective. Her preference for simplicity and her willingness to explore new trends underscores her multifaceted persona—one that is as approachable as it is inspiring.

As Harris continues to break barriers and redefine what it means to be a leader, her beauty routine serves as a reminder that even those in the highest offices have relatable moments and genuine curiosity about the latest trends.

US Vice President Kamala Harris in Warsaw, Poland on March 10, 2022 (Photo by Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

