Beyoncé gives Kamala Harris her approval for first campaign event

Kamala Harris has earned Beyoncé's approval. The current Vice President and Presidential hopeful made her first campaign appearance today, officially kicking off her campaign to be elected as the Democrat's nominee. She did so in style, using a song by Beyoncé.

US Vice President Kamala Harris

On Monday, July 22nd, Harris stopped by her campaign headquarters to the tune of Beyoncé's "Freedom," which belongs to her beloved record "Lemonade."

CNN reports that Harris' team got approval from Beyoncé, who permitted them to use the song throughout Harris' 2024 campaign for president. In an atypical fashion, Beyoncé replied to Harris' team within hours of the request. The singer is known for being incredibly private, and is normally careful with her image, including the handling of her music by outside sources.

Beyoncé has not publicly endorsed Harris, but allowing her to use the song in various events and presidential campaigns is a form of approval on its own. This fact will likely be picked up by viewers from all over the country.

Beyoncé's mom approves Harris' nomination

Following the announcement that Joe Biden would no longer be running for president and his endorsement for Harris, various people came out in her support. One of them was Tina Knowles, Beyonce's mom. “New, Youthful, Sharp, energy !!!!” she wrote on her Instagram, sharing a photo of herself alongside Harris. “Putting personal Ego, power, and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden, for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go”

Throughout her career, Beyoncé has supported various Democratic candidates, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. "I want my daughter to grow up seeing a woman lead our country and knowing that her possibilities are limitless," said Beyonce in 2016, after headlining a pre-election concert for Clinton. "And that's why I am with her.