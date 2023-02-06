Bad Bunny’s 2023 Grammy presentation was more than an artist singing his latest hit. With “Después De La Playa” —one of the most popular songs of the global sensation’s latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti—Bad Bunny introduced to viewers key elements of the cultural heritage of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

On Sunday, February 5th, at 8 PM EST, the artist kicked off the Grammy Awards with a rare all-Spanish language act.