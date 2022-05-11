Exclusive: How to Discover Puerto Rico’s cultural roots in four days

Disclaimer: The following travel information will urge you to extend your visit and think about moving permanently to the island. Proceed with caution —you will fall in love!

There is no wrong way to discover Puerto Rico. But if you are looking for ways to soak in the island’s cultural roots in a short time, then you have arrived at the right article.

Puerto Rico is a paradise that you can also enjoy away from its paradisiacal beaches. Although you can see the turquoise waters pretty much from every angle, something else captivates visitors —the sense of ethnic pride.

Boricuas (a word with Taino origins to describe a person from Puerto Rico by birth or descent) comes in every size and skin color. Despite their looks and background, everyone embraces the unique infusions emerging from Taino Indian, Spanish and African influences, whether in the Island’s gastronomy, music, tourism, and culture.

The following itinerary is based on the experience HOLA! USA lived first-hand thanks to Discover Puerto Rico. The below guide will help you and yours immerse in an unforgettable trip that covers cuisine, art, and history while emphasizing the conservation and promotion of the island’s cultural heritage.

Day 1

As soon as you land at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, get on your preferred transportation method (Uber, private chauffeur, or rent a car) and enjoy lunch at celebrity hotspot Barullo Taberna Espanola, a gastronomic multi-space to discover the diverse Spanish cuisine.

Barullo Taberna Espanola: 250 Convention Boulevard, San Juan, 00907, Puerto Rico

Once you had a Mojito, Gin Tonic, or a glass of Albariño and the restaurant’s mouthwatering tapas straight out from the live-cooking station, explore DISTRITO T-Mobile. This unique five-acre experiential complex combines global retail, destination dining, art, entertainment, music, technology, and hospitality.

At this point, you might be tired and would like to refresh and unpack. Although lodging in a hotel is the conventional thing to do, we highly recommend you stay at an Airbnb, most specifically at a vintage home in Old San Juan.

Yes, we know the name might say “old,” but here is where history meets modern-day, and you get the opportunity to celebrate five centuries of vibrant culture. While staying in this residential district, you will be in awe of the fortifications, towering walls, open plazas, hidden patios, and cobblestone streets. It is essential to highlight that this historical gem is the oldest city in the United States and its territories.