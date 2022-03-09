National Puerto Rican Day Parade Launches 2022 Scholarship Program

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) is now accepting applications for its 2022 National Scholarship Program. Applications are available now on NPRDPinc.org and the entry deadline is March 26, 2022. Eligibility is nationwide, including Puerto Rico, and past recipients are now eligible to re-apply!

For the sixth consecutive year, the NPRDP will award 100 scholarships valued at $2,000 each, for a total $200,000, to exceptional students of Puerto Rican descent that are making a difference in their communities. Applicants must be high school seniors or full-time college/university students in their freshman through junior years in college.

“Since 2014, we have awarded over $1.2 million through the NPRDP scholarship program, and we are proud and excited to continue supporting students in our community in their pursuit of higher education,” said Louis Maldonado, NPRDP Board Chair. “Recent winners have represented over 20 states and Puerto Rico, and we expect to broaden participation even further in 2022.”

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:

- Be of Puerto Rican descent;

- Have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better, or equivalent high school grade;

- Be a high school senior or freshman through junior in college, ages of 17 through 25;

- Be enrolled in an accredited two or four-year college/university, for college students;

- Have a track record of doing volunteer work or community service;

- Participate in an interview with a member(s) of the scholarship selection committee.

Scholarship winners from prior years are eligible to re-apply, given that they comply with all other eligibility criteria.

The scholarship application is available for completion at www.nprdpinc.org. Candidates must electronically submit their completed applications and upload essays, academic transcripts and other requirements by Saturday, March 26, 2022. Materials received after this date will result in disqualification.

NPRDP Scholarship application packages must include:

- a completed application form;

- an essay;

- a written biography;

- two letters of recommendation, of which one letter of recommendation must be from the site where the student performs his/her volunteer work;

- official academic transcripts;

- a head shot photo.

Letters of recommendation should be requested from teachers, professors, counselors, mentors, clergy, community leaders, etc. Letters should speak to the applicant’s community service, length of the relationship with the candidate, and any specific contributions the applicant has made to the community.

For more information about other NPRDP programs and updates on the upcoming annual parade on Sunday, June 12, 2022, the public can visit www.nprdpinc.org.

