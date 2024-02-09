Lana Del Rey says she felt ‘no negative emotion’ at the GRAMMYS amid Taylor Swift speculation

Lana Del Rey may have left empty-handed at the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, but she was just happy to be there. The hitmaker was nominated in five categories, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Song Of The Year, and Album Of The Year, but has still been unable to secure one of the coveted awards.

Lana hugs Taylor Swift after her album of the year win

Taking the comments of a fan’s Instagram post, Lana assured that she wasn’t sad or angry at the outcome during the awards. Some fans speculated that the “Summertime Sadness,” singer was upset she lost the album of the year to Swift, and was embarrassed when she took her on stage with her.

Fans made this photo viral on Twitter

Lana fans found a photo of her on stage with Swift while she accepted the award, where she had a straight face, and took it as her being upset. “This photo breaks my heart,” one user wrote on Twitter, now known as X.

The 38-year-old asssured her loyal fans there were no negative vibes and shut down the rumors. “I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea, and hang out,” she wrote. “Get dressed up I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter,” Lana continued.

Lana’s album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd lost to Swift’s Midnights. During her acceptance speech, the 34-year-old shouted out Lana, who co-wrote and sang backup vocals for her song “Snow on the Beach.”

“Lana Del Rey, who is hiding, I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that she’s done,” Swift said. “I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I’m so lucky to know you and to be your friend.”