Why fans think Taylor Swift will perform at Coachella with Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift’s fans are still holding onto hope that she could play at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival. The singer was rumored to headline the show, and it’s believed that Swifties bought tickets because of this, only to find out that she was nowhere to be seen on the lineup.





Headlining this year’s festival are Lana Del Rey,Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat. The two weekend event will take place Apr 12 – 14, and Apr 19 - 21, 2024. Swift and Lana’s strong friendship was more than apparent on Sunday at the GRAMMYS when they walked the red carpet together. Plus, Swift invited the “Summertime Sadness” singer with her on stage to accept her award for Album of the Year.





©GettyImages



Taylor Swift brings Lana Del Rey on stage with her

But their friendship isn’t the only thing fueling the rumors. Swift shared a big secret with the audience, announcing that her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be released on April 19th, the same day that Lana will headline the second weekend at the festival.

Swift has never played at the iconic festival, and while there is no denying she is big enough to headline it herself, she could jump on stage with Lana just for the love of the game.

Swifties are doing everything they can to make their dreams come true. “TAYLOR SWIFT SURPRISE PERFORMANCE AT COACHELLA WEEKEND 2 MANIFESTING,” one user wrote on Twitter, now known as X.

Lana, who collaborated with Swift on the Midnights track “Snow on the Beach,” could be featured on the new album. If they have a new song on the way, it could mean two tracks on stage with Swift.

Coincidentally, Swift also has a break in April from her Eras tour. April, September, and October are the only months she has time off for the remainder of the year.

Is the gap in her tour, the release date of her new album, and bestie status with Lana all a coincidence? We will have to wait and see.