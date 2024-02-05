Taylor Swift takes page out of the Princess of Wales’ stylebook

Taylor Swift proved that a white gown and black gloves *never go out of style.* The award-winning artist attended the 66th annual Grammys on Sunday wearing a custom Schiaparelli silk crepe draped bustier gown, which she accessorized with black opera gloves and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

The Grammy winner’s look was reminiscent of one of the Princess of Wales’ red carpet looks from last year. Her Royal Highness exuded glamour at the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards wearing a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown and black velvet opera gloves.

Taylor Swift appeared to take a page out of the Princess of Wales’ stylebook on Feb. 4, 2024

“Catherine wore the white gown with black opera gloves to BAFTA & now Taylor is rocking it. The trendsetter Princess of Wales,” one royal fan account wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Taylor made history at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The singer took home the Grammy for album of the year making her the first artist to win the award four times. “I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life,” she said in her acceptance speech. “But I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love or when I’m shot listing a music video or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show.”

She continued, “For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award, too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much.”

The pop superstar also won the award for best pop vocal album for Midnights. While accepting her Grammy, Taylor announced a brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is scheduled to be released on April 19.