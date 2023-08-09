Meghan Markle steps out in L.A. for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Royalty was in the crowd at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on Tuesday! According to Page Six, Meghan Markle attended the pop star’s concert﻿ at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium with her friend Lucy Fraser.

The royal mom of two is said to have jammed to the Grammy winner’s songs during the hot ticket event. Per PEOPLE, Meghan “jumped up out of her chair to sing along to ‘You Belong with Me’” after Taylor told the crowd, “Let’s go back to high school!”

©Getty Images



Meghan Markle attended one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Los Angeles

It was reported earlier this year that Meghan had once reached out to Taylor about being a guest on her podcast, Archetypes. “Meghan wrote Taylor Swift a personal letter asking her to come on the podcast. The pop star declined, through a representative,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

The concert came days after Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday on Aug. 4. Ahead of her special day, the Suits alum was spotted leaving the Italian restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito with Prince Harry and reportedly watched the Barbie movie at a theater in Santa Barbra with friends, including Portia De Rossi.

Prince Harry was in Tokyo while Meghan enjoyed a night out at the Eras Tour concert. The Duke of Sussex touched down in Tokyo on Tuesday with his longtime friend Nacho Figueras. The duo participated in ﻿a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition on Wednesday. Harry and Nacho will travel to Singapore this week for the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.