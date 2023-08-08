Prince Harry touches down in Tokyo with longtime friend

Prince Harry has landed in Japan. The Duke of Sussex was filmed at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday. The royal, who was sporting an Archewell baseball cap, was accompanied by his friend and polo player Nacho Figueras as they walked through the airport. “How do you like to be in Japan for the first time in four years?” one reporter asked Prince Harry, according to the Daily Mail, to which he replied, “Good to see you again.”

Harry and Nacho arrived in Tokyo ahead of the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition. The duo will participate in a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy on Aug. 9. Three days after the summit, Harry and Nacho will play against each other in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Singapore.

©Getty Images



Prince Harry arrived in Tokyo with his longtime friend Nacho

The charity polo match is taking place at the Singapore Polo Club on Aug. 12. Prince Harry will play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against the Singapore Polo Club Team, which will be captained by Nacho. Since 2010, the annual polo match has raised over £11 million to support Sentebale’s work with children and young people.

In a previous statement, Harry said: “The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV. In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.

The Duke added, “We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana’s youth.”

Harry’s older brother, Prince William, is also expected to visit Singapore this year for the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Nov. 7.