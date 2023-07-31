Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras are heading to Singapore: Details

Like his older brother, Prince Harry will be traveling to Singapore this year. The Duke of Sussex is set to play in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Singapore Polo Club on Aug. 12.

“The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV,” Harry said in a statement.

“In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle,” the Duke continued. “We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana’s youth.”

Nacho and Harry will play in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Singapore on Aug. 12

Harry, who founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso in 2006, will play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against the Singapore Polo Club Team, which will be captained by the Duke’s longtime friend Nacho Figueras. Days before the charity polo match, both Harry and Nacho will participate in a summit “on the power of sport, community and philanthropy” in Tokyo, Japan.

Harry’s visit to Signapore comes ahead of his brother Prince William’s. The Prince of Wales is expected to travel to Southeast Asia later this year. The third annual Earthshot Prize Awards will be held in Signapore on Nov. 7. William, who is the founder of The Earthshot Prize, has attended the previous ceremonies with his wife, the Princess of Wales.

The upcoming Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit—co-hosted by The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies—in New York City will begin the countdown to the 2023 awards ceremony.