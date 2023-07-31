Watch Prince William surprise unsuspecting food truck customers

Diners got a royal surprise while ordering burgers in London! “Chef” Prince William served Earthshot Burgers to unsuspecting customers with the Sorted Food founders. “I was shellshocked, like I froze,” one customer admitted. ﻿“We’re still shocked,” another said, while one remarked, “Of all the things I was expecting, it was not that.”

The Prince of Wales teamed up with YouTube’s Sorted Food to serve burgers inspired by the 2022 Earthshot Prize winners. Prince William explained to customers, “Everything you see here comes from the winners from last year. So the box you’re about to eat in is built [by] a company called Notpla and there’s no plastic involved. They’ve come up with a seaweed coating.”

The heir to the throne continued, “The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti. And last but not least, the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya, who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution and health pollution.”

The collaboration with Sorted Food was part of The Earthshot Prize’s new partnership with YouTube “to produce content for the Earthshot channel that inspires users to drive action against climate change with stories of urgent optimism from around the world.”

In a statement, Jamie Spafford, Sorted Food co-founder, said: “Being joined at our studio and in the food truck by Prince William was a real ‘pinch me’ moment – hearing him explain how passionate he is about helping the planet and what The Earthshot Prize is doing was incredibly inspiring, and has already given us a lot of ideas for future projects to work on with our community.”

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize—a prestigious environmental prize—in 2020 to “repair and restore” the planet. The third annual awards ceremony will be held in Singapore on Nov. 7. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ father is set to travel to New York City in September to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, hosted by The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies, which will begin the countdown to the 2023 awards ceremony.