The Coachella 2024 lineup is finally here, and the rumors we reported earlier this month were right. Every year, thousands of celebrities and festival-goers flock to the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California, for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and headlining the festival is Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat. While no Latinos are headlining this year, there are several playing through the weekend, check out the list below.

