New Music Friday: Emilia, Nathy Peluso, Ariana Grande, JLo, Kali Uchis, and more

It was slow when it came to new music the first few days of January but artists were just waiting until this week to drop their fire tracks. This round-up of new music is caliente, so get your weekend started with some fresh tunes.

1. Emilia, NATHY PELUSO - JET_Set.mp3

Two Argentine powerhouses, Emilia and Nathy Peluso, come together and show off their distinct flow and rhythms with “JET_Set.mp3.” Emilia is known for going hard with epically produced music videos, and she’s delivered again with this Matrix-inspired piece of work.



2. Kali Uchis - Igual Que Un Ángel (ft. Peso Pluma)

Kali Uchis has released her new album Orquídeas, revealing her pregnancy in the “Tu Corazón Es Mío/Diosa” music video. She collaborated with Peso Pluma for the track, “Igual Que Un Ángel” which shows off a different tone for the Mexican singer.



3. Jennifer Lopez - Can’t Get Enough

Jennifer Lopez has been teasing fans with the first single off her new album “This Is Me… Now,” and it’s finally here. “Can’t Get Enough,” is a fun dance track with a short film-style music video poking fun at how many times she has gotten married.



4. GALE - Inevitable

Gale, the talented 3x Latin GRAMMY nominee, and powerhouse songwriter, pays homage to her good friend Shakira covering her 1998 single “Inevitable” from her multi-platinum album, “Dónde Están los Ladrones.” GALE has opened up to HOLA! USA about her relationship with Shakira in the past, saying she is like a sister to her that always offers words of wisdom.



5. YOUNG MIKO || BZRP Music Sessions #58

Argentine producer Bizarrap stars 2024 with his first collaboration of the year, with Young Miko. The Puerto Rican rapper shows off her incredible flow and lovable spirit on the track which already has over 9.6 million views.



6.Residente - Ron En El Piso

Residente reflects on his musical legacy with “Ron en el Piso.” It comes with a cinematic experience encapsulating the rapper’s life journey, victories, and setbacks. The six-minute visual ode to growth and transformation also hints at a possible Calle 13 reunion.



7. Delilah - Amor Perdido

Delilah, a 16-year-old Mexican American from Washington releases her debut single, ‘Amor Perdido.’ In the heartbreak corrido tumbado, she opens her heart with lyrics about a love that no longer exists. Her soulful and ethereal voice is a refreshing addition to this genre of music and comes with a sweet video that reminds us of young love.



8. DannyLux - Un Día Entenderás

Mexican-American singer DannyLux kicks off 2024 with his new single “Un Día Entenderás.” The track is part of the upcoming deluxe version of his latest album, DLUX. “I made this song to tell a story about trying so hard to save a relationship, but in the end, nothing works. It’s like one of those situations where all you want to do is make them happy, but you start to lose yourself,” Danny said in a press release.



9. Ariana Grande - yes, and?

Ariana Grande fights back at the haters with “yes, and?” The singer shows off her vocal range and dance moves with a fun music video and sassy lyrics that seem to be a response to the Ethan Slater drama that kept people talking in 2023.



10. Lil Nas X - J CHRIST

Lil Nas returns with what is sure to start a conversation with “J Christ.” The singer has been teasing the song all week saying he was starting his venture into gospel music. It’s currently trending #3 on YouTube for music.