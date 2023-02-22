Ariana Grande teases new remix with The Weeknd

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd are reuniting once again. The duo, who are close friends and have made music together multiple times, has just teased a remix for the song “Die For You”.

Grande has been on a break from making music since she’s been busy filming “Wicked”, the highly anticipated movie based on the Broadway musical. She shared a clip on TikTok, teasing her work with The Weeknd, singing along to “Die For You”, one of the songs from The Weeknd’s “After Hours”, his last record. Grande is seen wearing some headphones and sitting in front of a computer, where she’s cutting multiple tracks and editing them together. “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made…” she captioned the post.

The Weeknd shared the video on his Instagram, adding a smiling teary-eyed emoji as the caption. Grande and The Weeknd make for great duet partners, often working on songs that end up being incredibly popular. Over the past years, they’ve collaborated on a remix of The Weekend’s “Save Your Tears”, and two Grande songs: “Love Me Harder” and “Off The Table”.

Ariana Grande’s comeback to music has been eagerly awaited by fans. A little while ago, she shared a TikTok where she’s performing “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”, and shared that she hasn’t retired from music — she’s only super busy with life, which is understandable.