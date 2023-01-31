Shakira and Jenifer Lopez’s halftime show tops among the most viewed Super Bowl moments of all time

The Super Bowl is around the corner, and everyone is looking forward to enjoying it. This year’s championship will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox and the Fox Sports App, fuboTV, and DAZN. Whether you are a football fan, watch it for the commercials, join the celebrations for the food, or just tune in during the halftime show, this event has something for everyone.

Therefore, before the big day, new research has shown which Super Bowl moments attracted the most fans’ views. The study by online casino JeffBet analyzed the official NFL YouTube page, which has posted clips and highlights of every Super Bowl, to determine which moment has been viewed the most.

©GettyImages



Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez made headlines for weeks after their showstopping, culture-filled, and energetic performance at the 2020 Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Latina powerhouses brought the house down; therefore, their halftime show is by far the most viewed Super Bowl video, amassing over 260 million views to date, over a quarter of all 971 million combined views of the top 10.

In second place is the most recent halftime show from Super Bowl LVI. The 2022 performance in Inglewood, California, featuring Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Bilge, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar, garnered 154 million views since it was uploaded on the 14th of February, 2022.

©GettyImages



Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Very close behind in third and fourth place are both moments from the halftime show for Super Bowl 50 in 2016. This halftime show was split into two videos, one showcasing the performance of Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, with the third highest number of views at 153 million, and the other being that of Coldplay, which garnered 113 million views. This is notably the only instance where a single Super Bowl features twice in the top 10.

Lady Gaga’s eclectic performance at the 2017 Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, ranks fifth, reaching almost 76 million views.