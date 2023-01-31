Shakira and Jenifer Lopez’s halftime show tops among the most viewed Super Bowl moments of all time

The Super Bowl is around the corner, and everyone is looking forward to enjoying it. This year’s championship will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox and the Fox Sports App, fuboTV, and DAZN. Whether you are a football fan, watch it for the commercials, join the celebrations for the food, or just tune in during the halftime show, this event has something for everyone.
Therefore, before the big day, new research has shown which Super Bowl moments attracted the most fans’ views. The study by online casino JeffBet analyzed the official NFL YouTube page, which has posted clips and highlights of every Super Bowl, to determine which moment has been viewed the most.
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez made headlines for weeks after their showstopping, culture-filled, and energetic performance at the 2020 Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Latina powerhouses brought the house down; therefore, their halftime show is by far the most viewed Super Bowl video, amassing over 260 million views to date, over a quarter of all 971 million combined views of the top 10.
In second place is the most recent halftime show from Super Bowl LVI. The 2022 performance in Inglewood, California, featuring Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Bilge, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar, garnered 154 million views since it was uploaded on the 14th of February, 2022.
Very close behind in third and fourth place are both moments from the halftime show for Super Bowl 50 in 2016. This halftime show was split into two videos, one showcasing the performance of Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, with the third highest number of views at 153 million, and the other being that of Coldplay, which garnered 113 million views. This is notably the only instance where a single Super Bowl features twice in the top 10.
Lady Gaga’s eclectic performance at the 2017 Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, ranks fifth, reaching almost 76 million views.
Katy Perry hotly contests the fifth-place spot; however, her 2015 performance at Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, featuring Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz, has been viewed just over 75 million times since being posted on 13th September 2016, meaning the Teenage Dream singer’s performance makes the sixth place.
The remainder of the top 10 features The Weeknd’s halftime show at the 2021 Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Florida, in seventh place with 54 million views. Prince performing the timeless classic Purple Rain at the 2007 Super Bowl XLI in Miami Gardens, Florida, comes in eighth place with 49 million views. Notably, this is the only performance or video relating to the Super Bowl that occurred pre-2010.
The ninth and tenth most viewed Super Bowl moments are claimed by Maroon 5, featuring Travis Scott, Big Boi, and Justin Timberlake, respectively. Maroon 5’s halftime show at the 2019 Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia, has gained 20 million views.
In contrast, Justin Timberlake’s performance at the previous 2018 Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been watched 18 million times.
The study gathered and analyzed data on all 75 Super Bowl-related videos available on the NFL’s official YouTube Page, with a total view count of over 1.3 billion views. The first non-performance Super Bowl moment to appear in the rankings is the New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons highlights at the 2017 Super Bowl LI. The Patriots made a spirited comeback to win 28-34 eventually.
“The halftime show is a major draw of the Super Bowl, and all the performers that make the top ten gave performances that had a lasting impression,” a spokesperson for JeffBet said. “Rihanna’s long-awaited return to music will take place during the next Super Bowl, and it will be interesting to see if her halftime performance will amass a similar number of views online.”
Super Bowl halftime show 2023
Rihanna will headline the halftime show for Super Bowl 57. In 2022, RiRi took to social media to share a captionless photo of the hand holding a football. At the same time, the National Football League posted the same image, writing, “Let’s GO.” The big sporting event will partner with Apple Music, replacing longtime sponsor Pepsi.
According to reports, Rihanna isn’t planning to leave her 7-month-old son at home with the nanny while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl. The singer, actress, and businesswoman, who shares her baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, will somehow include her firstborn on February 12. “This Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she wouldn’t have her son miss it for the world,” a source told HollywoodLife.
The outlet informed that during the event, the star would ensure he was safe at the show. “She knows it’s going to be loud, so she’s thinking that either she’ll have him wear noise-canceling headphones for babies or her family, many of which are also coming, will enjoy the show from a skybox or some type of club seating,” the insider explained.