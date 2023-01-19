2023 Super Bowl Commercials: Find here a lineup with some of the ads

The Super Bowl might be the only sporting event that gathers people, even if they are not into football. Whether you are a fan of the sport, watch it for the commercials, join the celebrations for the food or just tune in during the halftime show, this event has something for everyone.
Due to the magnitude of the show, for decades, companies have spent millions of dollars in advertising that will probably air for 30 seconds; still, these short commercials have a huge impact and have become mini-movies that viewers can’t wait to enjoy.
For celebrities appearing in Super Bowl ads is a big deal. Not only for the big checks these companies are willing to cut but also for being part of history.
We are a few weeks away from Super Bowl 57, which will be held in Glendale, Arizona, at the State Farm Stadium, but corporations are already teasing us about what will come.
Find below a lineup with some of the 2023 Super Bowl commercials
Heineken x Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantomania Super Bowl 2023 ad
PopCorners Super Bowl Commercial 2023
Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
TurboTax Live 2023 Commercial “Not Taxes”
Rob Gronkowski FanDuel Sportsbook Super Bowl Kick of Destiny
PepsiCo - FritoLay Ads
When and where to watch the Super Bowl 2023?
Pepsi Zero Sugar
This year’s championship will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, on Fox and the Fox Sports App, fuboTV, and DAZN. Rihanna will headline the halftime show for Super Bowl 57. In 2022, RiRi took to social media to share a captionless photo of the hand holding a football. At the same time, the National Football League posted the same image, writing, “Let’s GO.” The big sporting event will partner with Apple Music, replacing longtime sponsor Pepsi.