A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna is performing at the 2023 Super Bowl during the Halftime Show, and many people are excited. One of those is her partner and father of her son,A$AP Rocky. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, couldn’t hold back his excitement in a recent interview.

The new father talked to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, where he made it clear he’s her biggest fan. “Oh, man. I’m just as excited as you guys, if not more,” he gushed.

It was announced in September that Rihanna is headlining the coveted NFL halftime show. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Eminem, Shakira, and Kendrick Lamar are a few superstars that have taken the stage before her. “This is huge. This is incredible,” Mayers continued.

Fans have been begging for new music from Rih Rih, and her man is just as excited. “I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there,” the singer continued.

As a power couple, Mayers is excited about what this year has in store for both of them. “It’s just incredible. Especially for both of us, it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there,” he added.

As for what we can expect on February 12th, A$AP Rocky is sure she’s going to “bring it.” “But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man,” he said. “I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

While fans are excited about the Super Bowl, they shouldn’t get too excited about the possibility of hearing new music when she takes the stage. She told the Associated Press in November, “Super Bowl is one thing, new music is another thing.” “Do you hear that, fans?” She said directly. “Because I knew, the second I announced this- they’re gonna think my album is coming. I need to get work. But I do have new music coming out. But we’ll see. Unrelated, but a special project.”

It’s understandabe, Rih is taking her time when it comes to music. The parents have been enjoying their first year with their son, who they welcomed in May 2022. A source recently told PEOPLE, “Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy.” They added that Mayers is ”very involved as well and a great dad.”

