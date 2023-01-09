Rihanna just dropped a Savage x Fenty limited-edition Super Bowl capsule

While we still have time to plan our Super Bowl parties and snacks, Rihanna is getting ready to be the headliner and top performer for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show by dropping a Savage x Fenty limited-edition collection titled “Game Day.”

The iconic and much anticipated sporting event will take place on February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It is one of the most-watched television events in the country, so we understand Rihanna’s excitement and inspiration for this collection.

The celebrity brand revealed the game-themed merch with three Instagram posts that featured the ‘Umbrella’ singer showcasing items from the football-inspired collection. The first post was captioned, “We heard there’s a football game? #SavageXGameDay” and displayed two photos of RiRi wearing the gear, from top to bottom.

The other posts which also featured the singer hinted at the exclusivity of the collection and the excitement about her Super Bowl concert. The second post said, “We ain’t playin’ fair. Our Xclusive Game Day Collection is available NOW! Y’all already know it’s limited edition, so grab urs while u can. 🔥” And the third post “A @badgalriri concert during a football game? Say less.”

The limited-edition “Game Day” Collection is made up of 17 pieces that include jogging pants, hoodies, jerseys, beanies, boxers, bandanas and more. Basically everything that Rihanna fans need to wear to support and root for her during one of the biggest performances of her career.

The styles are available in sizes from XXS to 4X and come in Caviar Black, Cookie Brown and Millennial Pink. Also, the items are priced from $24.95 to $112.95, so the collection is accessible to a wide range of budgets.

Our favorite item from the collection is the Black and White Limited-Edition LVII Surprise Tee for $59.95. It’s the perfect tee for super fans to wear during halftime and flash the singer’s face while pulling up the shirt over their heads! We can’t wait to see how many fans show up with it.

The “Game Day” collection is now available at the Savage X Fenty’s website, and to get RiRi and Savage x Fenty fans hyped up and ready for the game, the brand will host a three-day pop-up in L.A. from January 27 to 29.