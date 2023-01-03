Rihanna is reportedly looking into secure ways to have her son at the 2023 Super Bowl

According to reports, Rihanna isn’t planning to leave her 7-month-old son at home with the nanny while she is performing at the 2023 Super Bowl. The singer, actress, and businesswoman, who shares her baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, will somehow include her firstborn on February 12. “This Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she wouldn’t have her son miss it for the world,” a source told HollywoodLife.

The outlet informed that during the event, which is taking place in Glendale, Arizona, at the State Farm Stadium, the star would ensure he’s safe at the show. “She knows it’s going to be loud so she’s thinking that either she’ll have him wear noise-canceling headphones for babies or her family, many of which are also coming, will enjoy the show from a skybox or some type of club seating,” the insider explained.

©Getty Images / TikTok @rihanna





A$AP Rocky is expected to be on-site with the baby. “She wouldn’t have her son miss that for the world. Rocky has been extremely supportive, and although she’s a little nervous about the whole thing, he’s helped her by being by her side and by reassuring her. Everybody knows she’s going to crush it,” they shared.

Rihanna welcomed her son in May 2022 and introduced him to social media on December 17, 2022. According to Jason Lee, Rihanna was forced to show her baby’s face after paparazzi took unauthorized photos of him during a photoshoot in California.

“Since the new photos of ASAP and Rihanna’s baby is out let me tell you how this happened. Yesterday she FaceTimed me to tell me that paparazzi took unauthorized photos of their baby and planned to release them. So she said if anyone was going to put it out she wanted me to,” Lee wrote on Twitter.

Rihanna decided to share a sweet moment with her kid, posting it on TikTok with the caption “hacked.” Fans shared their excitement after seeing the adorable baby for the first time. “How precious! fenty genes strong as hell,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “He’s so adorable and looks just like mama.”

Rihanna rose to fame when she was 16-year-old. Now at 34 and a baby, she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky think differently about fame. A close source to the couple revealed to Entertainment Tonight in 2022, how the stars would go the extra mile to protect their son.