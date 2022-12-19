Why Rihanna wanted to share first images of her baby before paparazzi: WATCH

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have shared the first images of their baby boy! The singer posted an adorable video of her baby, showing her 7-month-old child giggling in his car seat. Fans of Rihanna were thrilled to see the first video of her baby, as she can be heard talking to him while recording.

However, it seems like the singer had an important reason to finally share a glimpse of her baby with the world. According to Jason Lee, Rihanna was forced to show her baby’s face after paparazzi took unauthorized photos of him during a photoshoot in California.

“Since the new photos of ASAP and Rihanna’s baby is out let me tell you how this happened. Yesterday she FaceTimed me to tell me that paparazzi took unauthorized photos of their baby and planned to release them. So she said if anyone was going to put it out she wanted me to,” Lee wrote on Twitter.

Rihanna decided to share a sweet moment with her kid, posting it on TikTok with the caption “hacked.” Fans shared their excitement after seeing the adorable baby for the first time. “How precious! fenty genes strong as hell,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “He’s so adorable and looks just like mama.”

But after it was revealed that the singer had to post a video of her baby following the paparazzi photos, many shared their thoughts about the situation, as she was reportedly planning to do a big reveal.

Rihanna being forced to show her baby's face due to paparazzi taking pics of him without her consent... what happened to respecting people's privacy — manny ☈ (@neverfenty) December 17, 2022

“Really sad that Rihanna and A$AP were basically forced to share their baby online because the paparazzi snapped photos of him and they were threatening to release them. That’s their baby, they should be able to debut him to the world on their own terms like everyone else,” one person commented.

“Sometimes paparazzi’s should know when to give people & their family privacy,” another person wrote, adding, “and she was planning to do the big reveal on a magazine cover.”