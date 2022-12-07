The list of the most powerful women include none other than Beyoncé, Rihanna and Taylor Swift. Forbes has unveiled their new ranking, which lists the 100 most powerful women, and some of our favorite pop stars made the list with some very impressive numbers.

This is not the first time that Rihanna, Taylor, and Beyoncé enter the list, as they were also featured in the 2021 edition of the Most Powerful Women, described as “a collection of women who are fighting the status quo.”

Last year Rihanna earned No. 68, while Taylor was featured in No. 76 and Beyoncé No. 78.