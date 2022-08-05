Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have a different perspective on fame after becoming parents

Rihanna rose to fame when she was 16-year-old. Now at 34 and a baby, she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky think differently about fame. A close source to the couple revealed to Entertainment Tonight how the stars would go the extra mile to protect their son, born in May 2022.

According to the publication, Rihanna and Rocky haven’t shared the name or any photos of their baby because they want to “enjoy” their life as a family of three.

“They’re keeping things low-key so they can enjoy their little family,” the source said. “Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they’d go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they’re a little more protective.”

The source said that RiRis’s maternity leave would be over soon, and she will get back to work any time now. “She’s one of the hardest working people out there, and she can definitely have it all,” the source said. “[She’ll] be a hands-on mom and have an impressive career.”

©GettyImages



Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together on May 13 in Los Angeles. The pair first announced their pregnancy in January, dropping a maternity photoshoot that featured the couple walking hand-in-hand through New York City.

Just one month later, the “Diamonds” singer talked to Extra about her life as a mother-to-be, admitting pregnancy made her pretty exhausted. “Tired at times, on and off, which I am not used to,” she told the publication in February. “I can fight through any hour of the night, but now it’s, like, putting me down: ‘No, you go to bed right now.‘”

Rihanna and Rakim Nakache Mayers — the rapper’s real name — were friends for a long time before they reconnected in 2020 to film a Fenty Skin campaign. Ever since, the two of them have been inseperable.

The pair confirmed their relationship in 2021, though rumors of their romance have been alive since November 2020, 11 months after the Fenty founder ended her 3-year romance with Hassan Jameel.