Shakira takes a break from Barcelona and travels to Los Angeles with Milan and Sasha

Shakira keeps herself busy amid all the scandals surrounding her career and personal life. The Colombian singer and songwriter took the sons she shared with her ex Gerard Piqué and traveled to Los Angeles.

Alongside Milan and Sasha, Shakira visited the Dodgers Stadium. “Thanks to the Dodgers for making my kids feel at home,” she wrote in a snap featuring three baseball players and her children.

Shakira’s post comes a week after declining to reach an agreement with the Spanish Tax Agency. The Spanish government is accusing the star of tax fraud, and now she has to go to trial, where prosecutors seek to sentence her to eight years, two months of jail, and a fee of 28 million euros.

According to AP, prosecutors claim that Shakira listed her primary home in the Bahamas between 2012 and 2014; however, they argue that she lived in Spain for at least half the year.

The prosecution charges Shakira with six charges, with the trial date scheduled soon. Her publicists said in a statement that Shakira “has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer.”

Despite all the turmoil, Shakira’s mom assures she is doing good. “Shakira is fine, thank God,” revealed Nidia Ripoll, adding that the singer found refuge in her children. Weeks ago, rumors of Shakira planning to move back to Miami spread; however, Ripoll says she is unaware. “I have no idea; I haven’t talked about it,” she assures.