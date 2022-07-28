Shakira looks stunning smiling on the beach in Mexico with her and Gerard Pique’s children

Shakira is having fun in the Mexican sun. The Colombian-born singer was snapped arriving in Los Cabos, Mexico, on June 24th, with her and Gerard Pique’s sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and the next day she was spotted makeup-free on the beach in a beautiful lavender swimsuit.



The mother of 2 looked happy to have some time alone with her kids. Milan and Sasha were having fun playing in the sand, enjoying what’s left of summer, despite the drama going on with their parents.



The school year is approaching quickly, but the former couple is still figuring out where the kids will be when it starts. There were reports that a custody battle had started between the unmarried couple, with Shakira set on settling in Miami, with full custody. Pique disagreed with it, but a new report says they have decided to handle the matter in an amicable matter, with Shakira willing to share custody.

According to Marca, they spoke to each other and decided they are going to figure things out without a lengthy legal procedure, which would have caused a media storm. The welfare of their children is the most important thing, and they are both “dodging the interference” of people with other interests in their separation. However, she still has her eyes set on Miami, where she already has a mansion to call home.

