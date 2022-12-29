Catherine Zeta-Jones shares video of her daughter’s “Wednesday sass”

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a video that shows off her daughter’s “Wednesday” vibes. Zeta-Jones memorably played Morticia Addams in the new Netflix series, playing Wednesday’s mom.
Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in purple gown for new Disney series
The Princess of Wales says ‘Christmas will feel very different this year’
The video is a compilation of moments that feature her daughter, Carys, embodying a sassy and very Wednesday-like vibe. The clip shows her wearing a Wednesday outfit and then acting onstage alongside other kids, showing how unafraid she is of showing off her personality. “By popular demand! My daughter Carys as a little girl, with WEDNESDAY sass!” wrote Zeta-Jones.
Zeta-Jones had previously shared a video of her daughter Carys, where she mentioned the resemblance between her and Wednesday and prompted a lot of interest from her followers. “Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months. Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud,” she captioned the post, referencing some of Gomez Addams’ nicknames for his quirky daughter.
“She predicted that you’re gonna be Morticia,” wrote someone in the comments. “I mean we all have a little Wednesday in us,” wrote someone else.
Carys Douglas is 19 years old and is the daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. The couple has been together for decades, and has two kids together, Carys and Dylan, 22.
Zeta-Jones and her children have a great relationship. “Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know,” said Zeta-Jones in an interview with People. “I’ve been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life,” she said.