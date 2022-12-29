Catherine Zeta-Jones shares video of her daughter’s “Wednesday sass”

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a video that shows off her daughter’s “Wednesday” vibes. Zeta-Jones memorably played Morticia Addams in the new Netflix series, playing Wednesday’s mom.

The video is a compilation of moments that feature her daughter, Carys, embodying a sassy and very Wednesday-like vibe. The clip shows her wearing a Wednesday outfit and then acting onstage alongside other kids, showing how unafraid she is of showing off her personality. “By popular demand! My daughter Carys as a little girl, with WEDNESDAY sass!” wrote Zeta-Jones.

Zeta-Jones had previously shared a video of her daughter Carys, where she mentioned the resemblance between her and Wednesday and prompted a lot of interest from her followers. “Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months. Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud,” she captioned the post, referencing some of Gomez Addams’ nicknames for his quirky daughter.

“She predicted that you’re gonna be Morticia,” wrote someone in the comments. “I mean we all have a little Wednesday in us,” wrote someone else.