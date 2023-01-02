Princess Stephanie’s daughter-in-law shows off baby bump in new photo

Marie Chevallier thanked her Instagram followers for their birthday wishes with a new photo of herself cradling her baby bump. Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s daughter-in-law took to her personal Instagram account on Dec. 29 to share the picture.

“Goodbye twenties, welcome big belly 💕 thank you for all your birthday wishes 💞,” the mom to be captioned the photo.

Tessy Antony de Nassau, formerly Princess Tessy of Luxembourg, commented on the post, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthdayy and only the best for this exciting new chapter of your lives🙌.”

Louis Ducruet and Marie are expecting a baby girl. In their pregnancy announcement back in November, the couple’s dog was photographed wearing a bandanna that read: “Soon To Be Big Brother.” Alongside the picture of them with their dog, Prince Albert’s nephew wrote, “An adventure is about to begin ♥️.”