Gender of Princess Stephanie’s first grandchild revealed

It’s a girl! Princess Stephanie of Monaco is going to have a granddaughter. The royal’s 30-year-old son Louis Ducruet and her daughter-in-law Marie Chevallier revealed the gender of their first child on Sunday.

Marie shared photos from their gender reveal party, along with a video that showed their dog Pancake running towards them with pink balloons attached to his outfit.

“It’s a GIRL !!! 👧🏻🎀💕,” Marie wrote alongside the post.

Grandma-to-be Stephanie, as well as Louis’ youngest sister, Camille Gottlieb, were on hand for the gathering. Marie and Louis’ dog was dressed up for the occasion sporting a pink bow tie. The couple also included Pancake in their pregnancy announcement last month.

The pair revealed on Nov. 23 that they are expecting their first child with a photo of themselves and Pancake, who was pictured wearing a bandanna that read: “Soon To Be Big Brother.” Louis captioned the photo: “An adventure is about to begin ♥️.”

Prince Albert’s nephew and Marie tied the knot in 2019. Louis admitted to Point de Vue in 2020 that he and his wife were under a bit of pressure to have children. “Right now we’re under a bit of pressure. From our mothers, but also from my grandmother,” Grace Kelly’s grandson shared.