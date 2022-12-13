Gender of Princess Stephanie’s first grandchild revealed©Getty Images
BABY JOY!

Gender of Princess Stephanie’s first grandchild revealed

The baby is Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier’s first child

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

It’s a girl! Princess Stephanie of Monaco is going to have a granddaughter. The royal’s 30-year-old son Louis Ducruet and her daughter-in-law Marie Chevallier revealed the gender of their first child on Sunday.

RELATED:

Princess Charlene celebrates twins’ 8th birthday: See her sweet tribute

Marie shared photos from their gender reveal party, along with a video that showed their dog Pancake running towards them with pink balloons attached to his outfit.


“It’s a GIRL !!! 👧🏻🎀💕,” Marie wrote alongside the post.

Grandma-to-be Stephanie, as well as Louis’ youngest sister, Camille Gottlieb, were on hand for the gathering. Marie and Louis’ dog was dressed up for the occasion sporting a pink bow tie. The couple also included Pancake in their pregnancy announcement last month.

The pair revealed on Nov. 23 that they are expecting their first child with a photo of themselves and Pancake, who was pictured wearing a bandanna that read: “Soon To Be Big Brother.” Louis captioned the photo: “An adventure is about to begin ♥️.”


Prince Albert’s nephew and Marie tied the knot in 2019. Louis admitted to Point de Vue in 2020 that he and his wife were under a bit of pressure to have children. “Right now we’re under a bit of pressure. From our mothers, but also from my grandmother,” Grace Kelly’s grandson shared.

At the time, Marie told Point de Vue, “Louis would be delighted if I got pregnant tomorrow, I even think it is his dearest wish. But I have a very busy job and I don’t think I feel quite ready yet.” While Louis was “ready” to have kids, he respected “Marie’s decision to wait a little longer.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more