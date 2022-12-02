Princess Stephanie of Monaco to be a grandmother

Louis Ducruet is going to be a dad! Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s son and daughter-in-law, Marie Chevallier, are expecting their first child. The couple, who wed in 2019, announced the exciting news on Nov. 23.

“An adventure is about to begin ♥️,” Grace Kelly’s grandson, 30, wrote alongside a photo of himself, Marie and their dog Pancake, who was pictured wearing a bandanna that read: “Soon To Be Big Brother.”

Louis’ sisters reacted to the announcement. Stephanie’s youngest child Camille Gottlieb, 24, commented (translated to English): “I WILL BE THE BEST AUNTIE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!.” Meanwhile, Pauline Ducruet, 28, simply commented, “Ouiiiiiiiiiii❤️.”

Prince Albert of Monaco’s eldest daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, also celebrated her cousin’s baby news, writing, “Congratulations beautiful family❤️🙌👏!”

©Getty Images



Louis and Marie stepped out in Monaco on Nov. 19

Days before revealing the news, Marie and Louis celebrated Monaco’s National Day with members of the Monégasque royal family, including Princess Caroline’s seven young grandchildren. Louis and Marie’s baby will be Princess Stephanie’s first grandchild.

Louis revealed to Point de Vue in 2020 that he and Marie were under a bit of pressure to have children. He said, “Right now we’re under a bit of pressure. From our mothers, but also from my grandmother.” Marie also told Point de Vue, “Louis would be delighted if I got pregnant tomorrow, I even think it is his dearest wish. But I have a very busy job and I don’t think I feel quite ready yet.” While Louis was “ready” at the time to have kids, he respected “Marie’s decision to wait a little longer.”