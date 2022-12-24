See Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s glamorous Christmas card photo

Princess Gabriella of Monaco stole the show with her pose in her family’s glamorous Christmas card photo this year. The picture featured on the royals’ 2022 card was officially shared by the Prince’s Palace of Monaco on Christmas Eve.

The festive photo, taken by Eric Mathon, shows Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, standing beside a beautifully decorated tree.

©Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace of Monaco





Charlene looks elegant in a green floor-length gown next to her husband. Meanwhile, the couple’s daughter sparkled in a high-low dress and gold headband. Gabriella was pictured with one hand sweetly placed on her brother’s and another on her waist.

According to PEOPLE, the royal family’s card reads in English, French and Monegasque: “My family joins me in wishing you peace and joy for Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023.”﻿ The image was taken in the palace’s Salle des Gardes, per the outlet.

Albert previously revealed to PEOPLE that his family plans on spending Christmas in Monaco and then they will be taking “a week off for a family holiday, seeing the New Year in a different place.”