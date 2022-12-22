Prince Albert opens up about holiday shopping for kids and Christmas plans

Santa isn’t the only one with a list! Prince Albert might have been late to holiday shopping this year, but he opened up to PEOPLE—in a new interview published on Dec. 21—about what was on his shopping list.

The royal revealed that his children “will be receiving different toys, different games. But nothing special.” He explained that “their interest in different games and characters changes all the time.”

Albert shares eight-year-old twinsPrince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with his wife, Princess Charlene. The Prince is also a father to Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, his older children from previous relationships.

Albert shared that his youngest son Jacques went through a “very long Super Mario period,” but “that’s kind of ending now and moving into other spheres.”

As for a gift for his wife? Albert said “there could be two different gifts﻿” for Charlene this year.

Grace Kelly’s son revealed that his family plans on spending Christmas in Monaco. Then, they will be taking “a week off for a family holiday, seeing the New Year in a different place.”

Albert recently told PEOPLE that he is “really proud” of Charlene. The Prince noted that 2021 was “a very tough year for her — and the beginning of this year,” but, “she’s really turned it around in an incredible way.” Albert also admitted that 2022 is “ending on a very, a very high note,” adding, “We’re truly thrilled about how things are.”