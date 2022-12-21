Prince Albert says he is ‘really proud’ of Princess Charlene and 2022 is ending on ‘very high note’

Prince Albert is a proud husband. Grace Kelly’s son praised his wife Princess Charlene in a new interview with PEOPLE magazine, gushing that he is “really proud” of the mom of two. While 2021 was a “very tough year” for Charlene, Albert said 2022 is ending on a “very high note.”

This year is ending on a very high note for Princess Charlene, according to her husband

“Charlene’s doing really well. As you can see for yourself, she’s been active in any number of different events. Charlene’s engaging more in public life and looking after things that she’s passionate about,” he told the outlet.

“My wife’s been visiting different Monaco establishments like The Red Cross and visiting people in their homes,” Albert continued. “She’s really enjoying doing things together and with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, a very high note. We’re truly thrilled about how things are.”

Prince Albert is "really proud" of his wife following her "tough year"

The Prince noted that 2021 was “a very tough year for her — and the beginning of this year,” but he said, “She’s really turned it around in an incredible way.”

The Princely Palace announced back in March that Charlene had returned to Monaco and would “continue Her convalescence in the Principality.” In November of 2021, Albert told PEOPLE that his wife, who was “suffering incredible fatigue,” was receiving treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.” Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s mother had returned to the Principality earlier that month after spending several months “grounded” in Africa due to a severe ear, nose and throat infection that she contracted in May of 2021.

Speaking to Nice-Matin earlier this year in May, Charlene said (translated to English), “When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority. My state of health is still fragile and I don’t want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer.” At the time, the Princess also told the newspaper, “I am very happy to be back home in Monaco and with my family.”