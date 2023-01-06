When and where to watch the Super Bowl 2023?

The Super Bowl is around the corner, and everyone is looking forward to enjoying it. Whether you are a football fan, watch it for the commercials, join the celebrations for the food or just tune in during the halftime show, this event has something for everyone.

This year’s championship will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, on Fox and the Fox Sports App, fuboTV, and DAZN.

The Super Bowl 57 will be held in Glendale, Arizona, at the State Farm Stadium, with the average ticket selling for $8,650 and $23,795 for the best seats.

Super Bowl halftime show 2023

Rihanna will headline the halftime show for Super Bowl 57. In 2022, RiRi took to social media to share a captionless photo of the hand holding a football. At the same time, the National Football League posted the same image, writing, “Let’s GO.” The big sporting event will partner with Apple Music, replacing longtime sponsor Pepsi.

According to reports, Rihanna isn’t planning to leave her 7-month-old son at home with the nanny while she is performing at the 2023 Super Bowl. The singer, actress, and businesswoman, who shares her baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, will somehow include her firstborn on February 12. “This Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she wouldn’t have her son miss it for the world,” a source told HollywoodLife.

The outlet informed that during the event, the star would ensure he’s safe at the show. “She knows it’s going to be loud so she’s thinking that either she’ll have him wear noise-canceling headphones for babies or her family, many of which are also coming, will enjoy the show from a skybox or some type of club seating,” the insider explained.