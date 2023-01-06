Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, and more join forces on the single ‘Gonna Be You’

Powerhouses in the music industry have joined forces on the single “Gonna Be You.” Legendary and iconic singers Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, and Debbie Harry are uniting their angelic voices to give life to the song composed by Diane Warren, set to be released on January 20 ahead of 80 For Brady, a comedy film from Paramount Pictures.

“When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for 80 For Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship. Since 80 was in the title, I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?” Warren said.

“Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry on this song! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!” the composer assured.

Poised to become an anthem, the song will be featured in the movie, which stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field. The film, set to be released in theaters on February 3, tells the true story of four best friends who travel to the 2017 Super Bowl to see Tom Brady.

During an interview with HOLA! USA, Rita Moreno revealed they would be traveling to the Palm Springs Film Festival to watch the film. “I’m going to the Palm Springs Film Festival on Thursday, they’ll preview it there, and I think it’s gonna do really well. It’s, adorable. It’s fun. It’s cute, it’s light, and it’s something we desperately need right now,” Moreno told us.