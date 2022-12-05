Gloria Estefan pens a beautiful tribute to her daughter, Emily Estefan, for her 28th birthday

Gloria Estefan is a proud mom! The legendary Latina singer took to social media to tribute to her musician daughter Emily Estefan on her big day. The “Conga” singer, who shares Emily with Emilio Estefan, said she is a “gift” in their lives.

“HAPPY 28th BIRTHDAY, BABY GIRL!! @emily_estefan 🥳 From the moment you came into our beautiful & complicated world, you’ve been a gift! I hope this new year of life finds you closer to your dreams, more knowing of your heart & sharing the music that runs through your soul with all of us that can’t wait to listen…I love you beyond measure!” she wrote alongside a photo of Emily behind a gold microphone.

In November, HOLA! USA reported how Gloria and Emilio are super supportive of their daughter; however, when Emily opened up about her gender preferences, Gloria was concerned about how other family members would react.

In a interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, the singer said that revealing that her daughter is gay to her mom would have been tricky. “In the Latin community, a lot of these subjects aren’t touched; they’re taboo,” the 65-year-old star said. “People see — but they don’t want to talk about it; they don’t want to see it.”

©GettyImages



Emily Estefan and Gemeny Hernandez attend iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina ‘22, presented by the JUVÉDERM collection of fillers, at FTX Arena on October 15, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

“We’ve been very, very open about the support for the LGBTQ community our entire lives, and at the same time, I had a mother with ulcerative colitis that even if I brought up a bill — or something that was not even important — would get very upset,” she said while speaking about her late mom, Gloria Fajardo.

During a 2020 episode of the Red Table Talk: The Estefans — a Facebook Watch series by the Estefan family — the famed singer and her daughter discussed Emily’s coming out story.