For the closing of Dolce & Gabbana’s activities during Art Week in Miami, the famous Estefan family organized a spectacular party, bringing together around 500 people, including singers, models, actors, artists and more.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan hosted this exclusive party at the iconic Cardozo Hotel in South Beach. The party kicked off at 8 PM sharp, and the fun continued until the wee hours of the morning, ending around 2 AM. Live music, food, fashion and, above all, a lively atmosphere made this evening unforgettable.