The Estefans add Latin flavor to the iconic Thanksgiving parade in New York

During Thanksgiving, just like us, many celebrities are surrounded by all their loved ones. When it comes to celebrating, nobody does it better than the Estefans. This famous dynasty gathered in New York to participate in the annual Thanksgiving Macy’s Parade. Emilio, Gloria, Lili and more members of this family came to the Big Apple and added their Latin flavor to the 2022 edition of this iconic holiday parade.
The Cuban singer and her producer husband attended the event with their daughter Emily and their grandson Sasha, the son of their firstborn Nayib and Lara Diamante Coppola, who were also present. As for the host of El Gordo y La Flaca (Univision) she shared a moment with her children Lina and Lorenzo Luaces, who were with Rebeca Fajardo, Gloria’s sister, and her husband Taco Cabrera.
The family, excited and fueled by the festive holiday atmosphere, got on a float that paraded from 77th Street west of Central Park, and continued along 6th Avenue all the way to Herald Square. The televised broadcast showed the Estefans happy and smiling, all wearing red and black looks while waving and greeting the spectators of the famous parade.
On social media, the Estefans shared photos and videos that showed how much fun they were having. Gloria delighted everyone with an impromptu concert while the float was on-the-move. Her daughter Emily and the rest of the clan, joined her. The Miami Sound Machine lead sang a fragment of Thankful, which she recently released with Emily and Sasha as part of their Christmas album, Estefan Family Christmas.
“Thank you all! We are very grateful to all of you! We wish you all a beautiful Thanksgiving,” wrote the singer, who had shared a photo of her meeting with host Jimmy Fallon earlier that day. LiLi also took to Instragram and wrote, “Thank you always for so much love, my beautiful people,” and posted clips from the parade.
“Incredible! #macythanksgivingdayparade was amazing and unforgettable! That experience! We are so happy!! Very thankful! I wish you hope, joy, peace, good health and love on this Thanksgiving Day!” Emilio wrote.
Joy on the streets of the Big Apple
Every year, the Big Apple hosts the iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade route is four kilometers full of holiday decorations, impressive and creative parade floats, music bands, big air balloons, and top performances by popular artists.
In addition to the Estefans, this edition included the participation of the singer Paula Abdul, reggae star Ziggy Marley, the indie pop group Fitz and the Tantrums, the band Big Time Rush, the host of Blue’s Clues & You! Josh Dela Cruz, gospel singer Kirk Franklin, actor Mario Lopez and Miss America 2022, Emma Broyles.