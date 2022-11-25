The Estefans add Latin flavor to the iconic Thanksgiving parade in New York

During Thanksgiving, just like us, many celebrities are surrounded by all their loved ones. When it comes to celebrating, nobody does it better than the Estefans. This famous dynasty gathered in New York to participate in the annual Thanksgiving Macy’s Parade. Emilio, Gloria, Lili and more members of this family came to the Big Apple and added their Latin flavor to the 2022 edition of this iconic holiday parade.

The Cuban singer and her producer husband attended the event with their daughter Emily and their grandson Sasha, the son of their firstborn Nayib and Lara Diamante Coppola, who were also present. As for the host of El Gordo y La Flaca (Univision) she shared a moment with her children Lina and Lorenzo Luaces, who were with Rebeca Fajardo, Gloria’s sister, and her husband Taco Cabrera.

The family, excited and fueled by the festive holiday atmosphere, got on a float that paraded from 77th Street west of Central Park, and continued along 6th Avenue all the way to Herald Square. The televised broadcast showed the Estefans happy and smiling, all wearing red and black looks while waving and greeting the spectators of the famous parade.