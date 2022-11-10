When and where to watch the new two-hour holiday special ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All’

Mariah Carey is coming up with a new two-hour holiday special! The so-called Queen of Christmas is premiering Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All, a show featuring performances of all her holiday hits. The primetime special will air on CBS and Paramount+ on December 20.

Mariah is giving us more than music this Christmas. The singer and businesswoman took to social media to announce her new exciting project dedicated to the little ones of the house. The legendary “All I Want For Christmas Is You” interpreter revealed she will be releasing a storybook featuring the story of “Little Mariah.”

Her new book, The Christmas Princess, features an animated character named “Little Mariah.” The book was written by Carey and Michaela Angela Davis, with illustrations by Fuuji Takashi. “Even ‘Little Mariah’ thinks it’s not time yet! Find out why she’s so down and disheveled when my new Christmas fairytale comes out in November! The Christmas Princess 🎄📖 Out 11/1,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos including the book cover.

Earlier this year, Carey tried trademarking the “Queen of Christmas” again after filing in early 2021. The iconic star attempted to secure the title to use it on several products, including fragrances, food, beer, bags, plus audiovisual material, and live musical performances. During the summer of 2022, the application was published for opposition and declined.

In addition, the singer got sued for at least $20 million for alleged copyright infringement by Andy Stone for her famous song “All I want for Christmas.” The songwriter claims he co-wrote and recorded a song called “All I Want For Christmas Is You” before Carey released her song under the same name that would go down in history.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Stone believes his song inspired Carey’s, and he wants a part of her profits. He recorded his song in 1989 in Nashville, and the group Vince Vance & The Valiants recorded it and even made a music video.