Mimi and Millie? ‘Stranger Things’ actress reveals potential collaboration with Mariah Carey

Millie Bobby Brown revealed during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that she and Mariah Carey might be working together on a project.

The 18-year-old, known for her role as Eleven on Netflix’s Stranger Things, met with the Grammy winner and her children, who are fans of her character. “I’ll just go over, and we’ll sing together,” she revealed. “We have sung together, yeah,” she added.

©GettyImages



Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” World Premiere

When Jimmy Fallon asked if fans could expect a musical collaboration, she said, “Potentially, I don’t know.” Brown described Carey as “the most talented singer ever.”

“This is the biggest scoop I’ve ever gotten on ‘The Tonight Show.’ I would buy that in two seconds,” Fallon added.

They are always in communication

“We texted today. Yeah, she called me today,” she said. “The reason is because she grew up in the public eye, and we have connected just on so many different levels.”

“I also just love the way she leads her life with so much power, and she just has so much knowledge, and she’s so wise. She’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me,” she added.