Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are set to appear on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon. The tv host took to social media to announce that Swift is the first guest to appear on the show’s “Fall-Star Favorites” week, beginning Monday, October 24.

Meghan Trainor will also appear during the show to treat fans with a special performance. The following day, Sigourney Weaver sits down, followed by a performance of Zedd and Maren Morris.

On October 26, the show will welcome Selena Gomez and Rose Byrne, while Millie Bobby Brown will appear on October 27.

The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon, airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT. Viewers can catch up on Peacock.

Taylor Swift is promoting her highly anticipated album Midnights, set to be released October 21, 2021, with a special Lana Del Rey collaboration. The singer recently explained that she was “grateful” for their upcoming song “Snow on the Beach,” as she is a big fan of Lana.

While Selena Gomez will premiere her upcoming documentary feature. In “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, the star bravely shares her journey.

After years in the limelight, Selena achieves unimaginable stardom, but just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022. Watch the official traile below.