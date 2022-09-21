The most popular Latin artists across the United States

The list of the most popular Latin artists across the country has arrived! Ticket marketplace Vivid Seats has analyzed its ticket sales data to reveal how the states are divided regarding music. The interactive fan map of the United States shows how Southern California loves Grupo Firme while Northern California prefers Santana, Los Bukis, Pitbull, and Mana.

It turns out that four out of the five Boroughs of New York City are all about Marc Anthony, while Brooklyn is the outlier favoring the reggaetón and trap hits of Bad Bunny. Vivid Seats has also revealed the top five most popular male and female artists across the country; in total, 820 counties love Santana coming in the first place, with Mr. 305 checking in at No. 2. Jennifer Lopez leads the way among female artists, with singer and songwriter, Karol G coming behind her.

The most popular Latin artists across the country

Nevada, California, Arizona, Texas, and New Mexico love live Latin music and are the best venues to catch Latin music’s hottest performances.

Find below the Most Popular Latin Music Artists in America

820 U.S. counties love Santana, making Carlos and his band the most popular and best-selling male Latin artist, according to U.S. county-level ticket sales data spanning more than a decade.

Santana Pitbull Bad Bunny Enrique Iglesias Grupo Firme

Mr. 305 checks in at No. 2, claiming 624 counties where he is the top-selling male Latin act. Pitbull, born in Miami after his family immigrated from Cuba, has pockets of fans across the county but is especially popular in Maine.

Grupo Firme is the second most popular group behind Santana. The Mexican septet first debuted in 2014 and captured Best Banda Album at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards. Grupo Firme narrowly edged out Los Bukis, which has surged in popularity recently following a 25-year hiatus that ended in 2021.

Most Popular Latin Artists in Each County

Most Popular Female Latin Music Artists

Latin sensation and pop icon Jennifer Lopez leads the way among female artists, claiming 67 counties.

Jennifer Lopez Karol G Gloria Trevi Shakira Ana Gabriel

Colombian singer and songwriter Karol G enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2021, highlighted by performances at the Latin American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Austin City Limits. Since her 2021 Bichota tour, she’s risen to No. 2.

Top 5 States for Latin Music

Which state in the U.S. loves Latin music the most? Latin music is famous across the country, but nowhere is it more prominent than in Nevada and California, based on the number of total Latin music concerts per capita.

Nevada California Arizona Texas New Mexico

Top 5 Venues for Latin Music Performances

FTX Arena is the best venue to catch Latin music’s hottest stars, based on the number of Latin music concerts listed on Vivid Seats from 2010 to the present day.